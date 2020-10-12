Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,431 shares of company stock worth $12,282,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.84. 633,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,382. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

