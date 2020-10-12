Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,745. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

