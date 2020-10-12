Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. 4,346,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,116,000 after buying an additional 1,269,160 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Avantor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after buying an additional 1,980,755 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

