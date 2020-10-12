Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,139. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

