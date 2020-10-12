AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AVIVA PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,866. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

