Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives €23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of AXA stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.20 ($19.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.74. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

