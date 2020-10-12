BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter worth $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

