BANKINTER S A/S’s (BKNIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

BKNIY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

About BANKINTER S A/S

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.