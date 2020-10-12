BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Gouverneur Bancorp (NYSE:GOVB) Financial Contrast

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.97 $1.19 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.58 $313.10 million $3.13 7.80

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 15.86% 7.57% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gouverneur Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 4 7 0 2.64

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $28.82, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.