Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.18 and its 200-day moving average is €49.00. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.