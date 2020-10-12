Bayer (BAYN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bayer (FRA: BAYN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – Bayer was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bayer was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €83.41 ($98.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Bayer was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Bayer was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/24/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAYN stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Monday, hitting €46.73 ($54.98). The company had a trading volume of 3,390,510 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.58. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.