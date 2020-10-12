Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.84

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

