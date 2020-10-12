Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Tops $82.90 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $82.90 million and $311,191.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

