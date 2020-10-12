BELLUS Health (BLU) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BELLUS Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -159,313.63% -32.57% -30.64% BELLUS Health Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Volatility and Risk

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 -$25.97 million -4.44 BELLUS Health Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.52

BELLUS Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BELLUS Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BELLUS Health Competitors 7284 19882 37760 1517 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.35%. Given BELLUS Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BELLUS Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BELLUS Health peers beat BELLUS Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

