BidaskClub Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Buy

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.96 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

