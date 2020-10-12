BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Sell

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

