BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post $36.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.21 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $142.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $143.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.93 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,217. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

