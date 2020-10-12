BitBar Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, BitBar has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $109,448.53 and approximately $375.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00019984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,633.34 or 3.17350502 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.