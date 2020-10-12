Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00070942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit and Huobi. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $143.67 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00650226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bit-Z, C2CX, BitMarket, Bittrex, BitFlip, Upbit, BitBay, Coinone, OKEx, Braziliex, Gate.io, Crex24, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Koineks, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Bithumb, Bitsane, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bitinka, TDAX, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Graviex, DSX, Zebpay, Binance, Coinnest, Korbit, CEX.IO, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitlish and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

