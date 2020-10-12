Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,181.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $189,938.78 and $6,181.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

