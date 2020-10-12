Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.92. 26,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,943. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

