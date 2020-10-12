Blocktix (TIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Blocktix has a market cap of $174,363.27 and $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.04965158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix (TIX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

