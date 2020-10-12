Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC and AirSwap. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $158.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00267408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00099712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.01477458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157307 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.