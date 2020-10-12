Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $726,718.83 and $518,582.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.65 or 0.04982758 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

