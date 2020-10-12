Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg Sells 5,454 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $901,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $5,853,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

