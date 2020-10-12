Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Shares Down 3.8%

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 12,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 76,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Bluestem Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

