BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives $32.56 Average PT from Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several research firms recently commented on BMCH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $45.10. 13,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BMC Stock by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 83.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

