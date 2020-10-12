BMO Capital Markets Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $37.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TORXF stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.