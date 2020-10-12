Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 639 ($8.35).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of BOY traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.62). The stock had a trading volume of 303,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 585.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.59. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.88%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

