Boise Cascade Co to Issue Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

