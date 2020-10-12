Bounty0x One Day Trading Volume Tops $75.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $151,675.07 and approximately $75.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.57 or 0.04867290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

