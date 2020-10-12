Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 1,424 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,593.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $244.68. 1,538,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,433. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.82. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

