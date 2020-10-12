Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,343,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

