Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,482. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

