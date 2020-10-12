Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.