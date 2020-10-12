Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ecolab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Ecolab by 7.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

ECL stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.16. The stock had a trading volume of 670,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,585. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

