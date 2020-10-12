Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after buying an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 77.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 115,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,451,950. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $376.70. 1,725,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The company has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day moving average of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $380.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

