Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.