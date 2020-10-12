Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,719. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.55. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,648. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

