Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 13,655,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,948. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

