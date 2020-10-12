Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

