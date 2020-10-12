Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 3,237,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.