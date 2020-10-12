Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

HON traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.38. 2,637,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

