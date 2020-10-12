Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

