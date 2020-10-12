Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,426.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 141,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. 3,686,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.