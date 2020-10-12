Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 4,369 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. 4,513,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.