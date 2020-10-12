Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.57. 490,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,803. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

