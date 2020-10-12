British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £138.15 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,763 ($36.10) per share, for a total transaction of £138.15 ($180.52).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,553 ($33.36) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.16).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,657.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.99. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

BATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

