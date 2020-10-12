Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.