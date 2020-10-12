Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.85 Million

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce $237.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $167.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $926.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $992.30 million, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ECOL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 143,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Ecology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

